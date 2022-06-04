Punjab IGP promoted to grade 22

LAHORE: The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Sardar Ali Khan, has been promoted to BS-22, said a notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) on Friday. Pursuant to the notification of Establishment Division, Sardar Ali Khan, presently serving as Police Officer Punjab, (in his own pay and scale) has been promoted to BS-22 with effect from May 20, 2022 and upon the promotion, he is allowed to continue working on the present assignment till further orders.
