Unheard grievances

This refers to the editorial, ‘Justice for the missing’ (May 31). It has discussed a sensitive issue about forced disappearances from various parts of the country. It was in 2011 that the state set up a commission on forced disappearances when the total number of missing persons was 7,000. Even though some people were traced, this practice, which saw a rapid rise during Gen Musharraf’s tenure, continues unabated to date.
The constitution does not allow any law-enforcement agencies to pick up citizens without arrest warrants. It is mandatory for the authorities to inform the families of suspects about their arrests. The practice of forced disappearance is going on with impunity. The remedy does not lie in hearing ‘missing persons’ cases, but in putting an end to this practice. People are taken into custody, and a majority of them die in detention. Our judicial system has failed to provide proper relief to aggrieved families.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
The government is going to announce the budget for FY 2022-23 in a few days. There were some reports that the...
While Pakistan burns in the fire of political instability and financial bankruptcy, our prime minister decides to make...
Imran Khan seems to be in a self-destructive mode, and his speeches are full of venom against all political players...
It is so disappointing to witness the culture of victim blaming in our country. Those who fail to protect and provide...
The insensitive use of loud speakers has become quite a nuisance in our cities. The most annoying thing is that...
This refers to the news report, ‘Long march to Islamabad: PTI files petition in Supreme Court’ . The PTI wants the...
Comments