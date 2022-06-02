UN mission, UVAS VC discuss lumpy skin disease

LAHORE:The Technical Mission from Food And Agriculture Organisation of the United Nation (FAO-UN) led by Dr Phoebe Readford along with Dr Ross De Clifford and Dr Muhammad Afzal visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore and called on Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad here on Wednesday at City Campus.

Meanwhile, a detailed meeting was held in syndicate room with FAO-UN delegation regarding Lumpy Skin Disease Virus (LSDV) control & adopting preventive measures to save livestock sector (Cattle & Buffalo). Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and chaired the meeting while Dean Faculty of Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Director Institute of Microbiology Prof Dr Tahir Yaqub, Dr Kamran Ashraf and other senior faculty members of UVAS were present.

On the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad spoke about the Institute of Microbiology submitted projects and ongoing research MPhil and PhD programs, different UVAS publications on LSD, LSDV diagnostic facilities and test conducted in University Diagnostic Laboratory (UDL). During the meeting, FAO-UN delegation sought suggestions and technical inputs from UVAS senior faculty member to control LSDV.