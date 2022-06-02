4 of family die in road mishap

ABBOTTABAD: At least four members of a family belonging to Islamabad were killed when a car plunged into a ditch near Bagnotar on Nathiagali road, police officials said on Wednesday.

The officials said that three persons died on the spot while another one succumbed to her injuries at the Ayub Teaching Hospital before receiving any medical treatment.

“The accident occurred around 10.30pm on Tuesday when a speedy vehicle number AKD-558 ISB went out of control of the driver in front of BHU Bagnotar and fell down into the ravine,” a police official said.

Those who died were identified as Tehrim Bibi, 12, Abdur Rehman,29, Farhad,66, wRabia Bibi,40.

The Rescue 1122 personnel with the help of locals shifted the bodies to the District Headquarters Hospital Abbottabad.