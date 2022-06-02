One-day training on human rights held for police officers

Chitral: A one-day sensitisation training on “Afghan Refugees and Human Rights in Pakistan” was organised by Society for Human Rights and Prisoner’s Aid (SHARP) for police officers wherein domestic and international laws as well as the Constitution of Pakistan were discussed and feedback was obtained from the participants.

Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Anwarul Haq, District Police Officer Lower Chitral Sonia Shamroz Khan, SP Investigation Muhammad Khalid and Sharp’s Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Mudassir attended the event and later distributed certificates to the participants of the training.

In his address, Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq termed the training as very useful for the police officers and said that they were present at a sensitive place in this regard and they are in dire need of complete knowledge and information in this regard.

He said that according to the government notification in the district, the custodian of human rights in a district is the deputy commissioner of the district and there is also an additional DC to assist him.

District Police Officer Sonia Shamroz Khan urged the police officers not to be negligent in putting into practice the information and facts obtained from the training as it increases the responsibility with the authority and especially sensitivity should be demonstrated in dealing with the refugees.

“Articles 18 to 28 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan are related to human rights and it is a fact that the concept of comprehensive human rights was first given by Islam and that is why a Muslim police officer is humane,” she said.