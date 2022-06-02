Woman dies, son injured in road mishap

MANSEHRA: A woman was killed and his son and a driver sustained injuries when a car plunged into a ravine on Hazara Motorway here on Wednesday.

The car carrying the family was on its way to Allai area of Battagram from Abbottabad when the driver couldn’t hold control over steering as a result of which it skidded off the road and plunged into the ravine.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced Gul Bibi as dead.

The injured Mohammad Latif, stated to be the son of dead woman, and car’s driver Mohammad Rehman were referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad.

Rescue 1122: The Rescue 1122 has dealt with as many as 229 emergency situations during the month of May and rescued over 249 people during the corresponding period.

“We have recorded the highest number of the wildfire cases during the outgoing month and responded promptly to protect forests and wild creatures,” Hafeezur Rehman, the district emergency officer, told reporters here on Wednesday.