Imran Khan didn’t expect no-trust till last day: Sheikh Rashid

Sheikh Rashid. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said Tuesday Imran Khan did not expect no-confidence motion until the last day.

Sheikh Rashid was speaking in Geo News programme Aaj Shazeb Khanzada Kay Saath. He said, “I realised the fact that “baap” (patron) of the BAP was not with us when the MQM and the BAP (Balochistan Awami Party) left the alliance."

Sheikh Rashid dispelled the impression that Imran wanted to appoint a specific person as the army chief in November. He said he had on his phone the evidence of the language these people used against Gen Qamar Bajwa and Gen Faiz fourteen times, but now they are at the helm after “licking boots,” adding people come and go, but institutions don’t forget.

He said, “They brought in Shehbaz Sharif out of anger. Khwaja Asif or Ahsan Iqbal were better choices than Shehbaz Sharif. Now face what is happening.” He expressed his anger over what he called the biggest “lota” (turncoat) of the world being made Opposition Leader in the National Assembly.



He lamented that he had headed the interior ministry but those under it raided the houses of her three sisters. A bitter former interior minister insisted the government is not going to survive, and no power in the world can save it from collapse. He predicted the worst happening to ‘these people” at the hands of their successors.

He alleged that the rulers have shifted NAB cases files to Model Town. He said Imran tried to get them penalized but everything is saleable in this country. He said, “I curse such a democracy that lets a big thief become prime minister and jails the one who steals a phone.”