ISPR DG’s statement reflects thoughts within Army: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid said on Friday that the statement of Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) regarding non-involvement of army in politics interprets inner thoughts.

In his message on Twitter, Sheikh Rashid wrote, “For the sixth time, DG ISPR has said that the army should not be dragged into politics. This statement of DG ISPR reflects the thinking of the army.

“Bilawal has been threatened by a minister about martial law, which is a joke,” he said. “Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maryam Nawaz are targeting the army,” he said.

“The stock exchange is going downward, the reserves are depleting and dollar is going up. Country can face default and the only solution is to form an interim government and hold elections otherwise, the country could face Sri Lanka like situation. Then no one will be able to do anything,” he said.

He said that the statements regarding corps commander Peshawar were highly inappropriate while the decision regarding the election should be taken by the politicians. He said if one thinks that there may be a division within the army, he does not know about the army. “Attempts to break the bond of love and trust between the people and army will not succeed,” he said.