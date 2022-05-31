‘Alien’ law-enforcers in Islamabad bother capital police

Islamabad IG Police Dr Akbar Nasir. Courtesy Islamabad Police Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Capital IGP Dr Akbar Nasir has written a letter to the Interior Ministry to seek an advice on presence of law-enforces belonging to the other parts of the country in Islamabad.

Sources say the IGP has sought an official word on the stay of ‘alien’ law-enforcers from the provinces and Frontier Constabulary without permission and intimation to the ICT police. When contacted, the IGP confirmed writing the letter, adding that they have information about ‘objectionable activities’ of these law-enforces in Islamabad. “The FC has camped around the Bangi Gala residence of Imran Khan without intimation or permission from the Interior Ministry or the Islamabad police.”

There is a serious concern among government circles regarding the presence of personnel of law-enforcing agencies at some undesirable locations without the permission of the ICT police. The sources say that the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have serious concerns in this regard. Sizeable contingents of law-enforcement agencies from the Khyber-Pakhtoonkhawa (KP), the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), the Frontier Constabulary (FC) and even Rangers are present in Islamabad.

The sources say that they have not been called by the federal government to back the ICT police to maintain law and order in the federal capital. It’s a normal practice that law-enforcers from the other parts of the country perform their duties in the federal capital without intimation to the ICT police at certain locations or escort certain people. Recently, the Sindh Police had performed duties at the Sindh House and escorted people in the federal capital without intimating the ICT police.

The sources say that most of FC men in civilian dress are present around the residence of Imran Khan in Bani Gala. It is widely believed that these police, FC and Rangers squads from the other provinces have been deployed to prevent any attempt by the federal government from raiding Bani Gala to arrest Imran Khan. There are unconfirmed reports circulating among official circles suggest that some FC KP, GB and AJ&K police personnel have mingled with the forces deployed to prevent the PTI power show and helped the long marchers enter the federal capital.