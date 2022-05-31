ECP submits reply in PTI foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday submitted its comments to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against an intra-court appeal of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in the foreign funding case.
The court ordered the ECP to provide a copy of the comments to the PTI lawyer and asked him to give arguments on the next hearing after reading it. A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Baber Sattar heard the PTI plea against a decision of the conclusion of the foreign funding case in a month.
