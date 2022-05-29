Youm-e-Takbir observed

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) has organized a ceremony on the eve of Youm-e-Takbir at the Chief Minister's House, 90 Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam here on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by PMLN leaders Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan, Shaista Pervaiz Malik, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Aamir Khan and Sibghatullah Sultan. A cake-cutting ceremony was also organised at the occasion where PMLN leaders delivered speeches in connection with the day.