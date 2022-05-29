 
Two Chinese nationals injured in house fire

By Our Correspondent
May 29, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Two Chinese nationals were seriously injured in a fire at a guest house at F-7/1 on Saturday. They were identified as Zhang Haihong and Jiang Nan, who worked at the CPEC and were living in a Chinese guest house. They were shifted to PIMS, the police added.

