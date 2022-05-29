JI leader among five people shot dead in Malir

Five people, including a Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader, were killed in two incidents in District Malir on Saturday.

In an afternoon attack, motorcyclists gunned down Nazeer Muhammad, 65, outside his house in Gaddafi Town, Gulshan-e-Askari.

Responding to information, Shah Latif police rushed to the spot where they found Nazeer lying critically wounded. The man was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) where he was pronounced dead. The victim suffered multiple bullet wounds to his upper torso.

He was a former union council vice chairman and office-bearer of the JI in the Malir district.

The police found spent bullet shells at the scene and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh Police for examination.

SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur, police chief of District Malir, said the victim was standing outside his residence in Gulshan-e-Askari when motorcyclists shot and killed him and fled.

He said the police were trying to get CCTV footage of the incident. However, he added, initial investigations revealed that the victim had a property dispute within the family and was on bail in a case, and it seemed he was murdered over same enmity. A case has been registered and the investigations are underway.

In a separate incident, Jokhio and Haideri Faqir groups clashed over a land dispute in the Memon Goth police limits where four people were killed while 15 others injured.

The incident took place on Saturday evening within Darsaanu Chunno, Malir. in which Ehsaan, Imtiaz Ali alias Badhshah, Abdul Jabbar and Muhammad Anwar were killed.

Memon Goth police said that responding to reports, they had found 19 people lying critically wounded and some suspects fleeing. At this, more cops were called in and they cordoned off the area, while rescue teams transported the injured persons to the JPMC.

They added that during the medical treatment, four people succumbed to their injuries.

The police collected the spent bullet shells from the scene of the crime and sent them to the forensic division of the Sindh Police.

Hospital and police identified some of the injured persons as Ali Nawaz Shahnawaz, Inshallah, son of Noor Muhammad, Saif Ali, Jabbar, Muhammad Anees, Javeriya, Hanifa Khamiso, Saddam and Khamiso. The injured were said to have suffered injuries from sticks and punches.

SSP Bahadur said police had arrested more than 15 suspects from both sides and seized heavy weapons from them.

He said the groups had a settlement over the possession of land and were present at the plot during which they exchanged heated arguments. Soon, the groups took out lethal weapons and opened fire upon each other.

A contingent of police has cordoned off the area to avert any untoward situation.