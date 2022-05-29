ANP accuses PTI of using KP’s resources for political gains

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Saturday claimed that under a conspiracy the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was being provoked to confront the federal government.

He said the provincial government’s machinery and resources were being used for the rallies of a particular political party.

Talking to media persons at Bacha Khan Markaz, the ANP leader said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was using Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s resources for his protest movement against the federal government.

ANP provincial general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak, Senator Hidayatullah Khan and others were also present.

Aimal Wali said that Imran Khan not only used helicopters of the provincial government but also police force and bureaucracy in his ‘failed’ long march towards Islamabad.

“I have a plan to topple the PTI government in the province If the Pakistan People’s Party and PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] support me,” he said without sharing the details.

He added the PTI chairman would be unable to stay in Peshawar if the ruling alliance in the centre acted upon his plan.

Aimal Wali said his party’s provincial executive council had decided not to join the federal government. However, he said the ANP would support the government to introduce electoral reforms, implement the devaluation plan under 18th amendment and give relief to people.

He said the incumbent government must complete its tenure and the elements trying to blackmail or trap the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government should be exposed.

“Political forces or democratic institutions must not be used in the tussle between those who are retiring from service or maybe promoted within the next three months,” he said without naming any institution but added that everyone knew those elements behind political instability and chaos.

Aimal Wali said former prime minister Imran Khan and his cabinet members must be held accountable for his three and half years misrule in the centre and more than eight years in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“There must be accountability and investigation of all mega scams including BRT (Bus Rapid Transit), Billion Tree Tsunami, Malam Jabba and other mega projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” he said and added that the NAB and judiciary had yet to take action against the corruption in the PTI-led governments in Punjab and KP.

To a question, the ANP leader said the party could make an electoral alliance with any political party in the upcoming general election. He said the politics was no more based on ideologies but existing realities and adjustments.

However, he said the ANP’s doors were open for all political parties and forces to have alliance or adjustment in the upcoming polls.

About his recent visit to Russia, Aimal Wali said that during their visit the ANP delegation met high-level government and non-government figures in Moscow where they agreed on starting scholarship for the students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, establishment of state-of-the-art library in Peshawar and training facilities in science and technology for Pakistani students.