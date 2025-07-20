Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie explore Veracruz together

Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie recently touched down in Veracruz, Mexico, sending shockwaves of excitement among locals and tourists alike.

The dynamic duo was spotted at iconic spots, including the picturesque town of Boca del Río, where they enjoyed a hearty breakfast at the renowned Gran Café de La Parroquia.

As they explored the region, Salma Hayek expressed her pride in her homeland, saying, "La traje a pasear para que vea que solo Veracruz es bello" ("I brought her to show her that only Veracruz is beautiful").

The warm gesture showcases Hayek's deep connection to her roots and her desire to share the beauty of Veracruz with her friend.

During their visit, Hayek and Jolie visited various locations, including; Chachalacas beach, Catemaco, Gran Café de La Parroquia.

The actresses' breakfast consisted of fruit salad, eggs, coffee, and orange juice, showcasing their down-to-earth nature despite being Hollywood stars.

While the purpose of their visit remains unclear, many speculate that it might be related to a new film project.

Some point to their unusual travel arrangements and the presence of staff from the State Department of Culture as hints at a larger endeavour. However, no official confirmation has been made.

The visit highlights the strong bond between Hayek and Jolie, who previously collaborated on the Marvel movie Eternals. Their friendship has been well-documented, and this trip seems to be a celebration of their connection.