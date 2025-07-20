Mandy Moore shares update on reprising ‘Princess Diaries 3’ role

Mandy Moore shared her thoughts on respiring the role of Lana Thomas in the upcoming third instalment of Princess Diaries.

Lana was the snobbish cheerleader who constantly bullied Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) in the original film which premiered in 2001. The character did not make an appearance in the second film titled, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

In the recent podcast episode of Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie, Moore said that she heard "months ago" that "there was maybe an idea for [her] character to make a cameo" in the upcoming film.

"I haven't heard anything since, so who knows," she added. "But I would be game."

The This Is Us star shared that she wishes to see Lana changing for better in a future Princess Diaries film.

"I'd love some sort of redemptive storyline. Like maybe my character is working with an animal rescue or something. Hopefully, she's made something good out of her life."

She continued, "Like she's come around and she's actually a good person and she peaked in high school. That's what I'm hoping for if I return."

Reflecting on the how quickly the time has passed, Moore said, "It feels like that was a different person who lived then, but in other ways it feels like it was just yesterday."

The third part was confirmed in October 2024, however no official date has been announced yet.