Freddie Prinze Jr confesses his love for movie direction

Freddie Prinze Jr has recently revealed his love for directing horror movies.

The Scooby-Doo actor discussed his life and career in an exclusive interview with Variety.

Freddie opened up about directing horror movies which he confessed were his favourites ones since he was a little kid.

She’s All That actor recalled how he would scare his mother or friends during light-out time.

“I was 3, I used to go down the hall before bed into every dark room and growl. My mom asked what I was doing, and I said, ‘I’m trying to scare them before they scare me,” explained the 49-year-old.

When asked how he maintain his life private as a public figure, the Summer Catch actor replied, “This will sound stupid, but when I was 14 years old, I saw an interview with Elvis. He was asked a political question and said, ‘Look, man, I’m just an entertainer’”.

“I try to live as private a life as a public figure can live,” continued Freddie.

Head Over Heels actor mentioned that he offered “dignity” to everyone and the opportunity to earn respect. That includes your celebrities.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Freddie also shared his thoughts on his late father biopic.

The actor recounted he was “approached” by someone who told him that they were interested for the movie based on Freddie’s late father.

Reflecting on biopic’s theme, Freddie pointed out his father’s biopic “centered around his stand-up comedy and it seemed effortless”.

“We got him in touch with some of my dad’s old comrades, these legends like Pam Grier and Paul Williams,” he stated.

However, unfortunately Freddie noted that the script didn’t translate to that “original pitch,” so it disappeared into the ether.

“If the right idea came along, we’d say yes as a family,” added the actor about the biopic.

Meanwhile, Freddie can be seen in new revised I Know What You Did Last Summer, which is out in cinemas now.