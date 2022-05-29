The political situation of our country has taken a worse turn. Pakistan is under a severe financial crisis and cannot tolerate any unrest. When the PTI decided to march to Islamabad, the coalition government announced that it would use force to stop protesters from entering the capital. The Punjab police used tear gas to dispel the crowd and tried to arrest PTI leaders.

The government should accept Imran Khan’s demand and go for early elections. It should take such decisions that are in favour of our country.

Arbaz Raza Bhutta

Layyah