Hike in petroleum products prices: Siraj announces countrywide protests from tomorrow

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has announced countrywide protests on Sunday (tomorrow) against the biggest hike in prices of petroleum products, terming it a drone attack of PDM government on the poor.

The people expected the government to do good governance but it is also taking IMF dictations blindly, he said while addressing a press conference at Mansoora Friday.He said the hasty manner in which PMLN and PPP government enacted legislation on Thursday was reminiscent of the PTI government when it had passed 35 laws on IMF and FATF demands in 10 minutes. He alleged that the PDM government made the NAB toothless and nullified the accountability process, adding that depriving overseas Pakistanis of the right to vote was a gross excess to 10 million benefactors of Pakistan.

Siraj rejected the hastily brought changes to electoral laws, saying he had requested the PDM on the occasion of bringing no-confidence motion that all political parties should bring unanimous electoral reforms but the government did not pay any heed to that. He demanded proportionate representations system should be enforced in the country to bring polls transparency and genuine democracy in the country. He demanded the government bring interest-free budget in the light of Federal Shariah Court’s judgment of abolishing Riba.

Siraj said all the leaders in PDM government had promised the people before bringing no-confidence motion against PTI that they would bring the prices of all essential commodities including petrol to the level of 2018. However, after coming to power, the PDM continued the same oppressive policies of PTI, and bowed before IMF.

He demanded the government adopt Islamic model to improve the economy, eliminate VIP culture and non-development expenditure. He offered JI’s help to improve the economy, asking government should give a roadmap to eliminate interest and get rid of IMF.Siraj said majority of the NAB affected people are sitting in the assemblies.