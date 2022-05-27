 
close
Friday May 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Petrol, diesel in Pakistan still cheaper than UK, BD, India, UAE

The POL prices in Pakistan are still much cheaper than the prices of both products in the UK, India, Bangladesh and the UAE

By Khalid Mustafa
May 27, 2022
Petrol, diesel in Pakistan still cheaper than UK, BD, India, UAE

ISLAMABAD: The new prices of petrol and diesel in Pakistan at Rs179.86 per litre and Rs174.15 per litre respectively are still much cheaper than the prices of both products in the UK, India, Bangladesh and the UAE.

According to the data, in India, the price of petrol stands at Indian Rs96.72 per litre. Since the value of Indian rupee is equal to 2.61 Pak Rupees, so in Pak Rupee terms, the price of petrol in India stands at Rs252.21 per litre and diesel at Rs233.70 per litre.

Similarly, in the UAE, the price of petrol stands at AED 3.48 per litre and diesel at AED 4.08 per litre. Since the AED-Pak Rupee parity stand at Rs55.15, so in terms of PKR, the price of petrol in the UAE stands at Rs191.93 per litre and diesel at Rs225.02 per litre.

Related Stories

In Bangladesh, the price of Mogas stands at BDT 89 per litre and diesel at BDT 80 per litre and since the BDT-PKR parity stands at Rs2.3, so in terms of Pak Rupee, the price of MS (Motor Spirit) stands at Rs204.98 per litre and diesel at Rs184.25 per litre.

However, in the UK, the price of Mogas stands at GBP 1.59 per litre and diesel at GBP 1.811. Since the pound sterling PKR parity stands at Rs255.07, so in terms of PKR, the price of petrol in the UK is Rs405.66 per litre and diesel Rs462.04 per litre.

Comments

    Muhammad Iqbal Khan commented 9 hours ago

    In the UK an average person as a labourer earns £60 a day which in Pakistani rupees equals to Rs. 15300. Does in Pakistan a labourer earn such amount?

    21 0

    Sultan Anjum commented 9 hours ago

    This is a bullshit story. Kindly compare the per Capita income of Pakistan with these countries.

    11 0

    MOHAMMAD HASHIM commented 8 hours ago

    Nice joke

    8 0

    Khan commented 5 hours ago

    Very well done doing a dumb comparison, this is just to make Pakistan feel good about themselves, I have seen it so much, only compare everything against countries where it makes Pakistan look good! Covid relief packages and prices of products plus many others. I still hope for the best.

    1 0