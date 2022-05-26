Govt removes subsidies on petroleum products, increases prices by Rs30

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday, May 26, 2022. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Hum News Live

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan on Thursday announced increasing the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 in line with the conditions set forth by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to remove subsidies from commodities.

The decision, announced by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail during a press conference Thursday, is crucial for Pakistan to revive the Fund's programme for Pakistan so that the country's faltering economy could be resuscitated.

New prices (per litre):

Petrol — Rs179.86

Diesel — Rs174.15

Kerosene oil — Rs155.56

Light diesel — Rs148.31

The finance minister noted some burden was shifted on the masses, but despite the massive increase in the price of petroleum products, the government was still bearing losses.

Pakistan and the IMF could not reach a staff-level agreement a day earlier after the Fund said there were deviations from the policies that were agreed between both sides.

The PTI-led government had originally agreed to the IMF's demand of raising the price of electricity and petroleum products but, later in March, former prime minister Imran Khan announced subsidies on both commodities — and the current government was continuing with the same arrangement.

More to follow.