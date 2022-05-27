Robbers kill man, injure son at Malir shop

A man was killed and his son wounded in a firing incident in the Malir area on Thursday. Al-Falah police said robbers attempted to loot cash and other valuables from a shop, and when the shopkeeper and his son resisted, they opened fire, killing 60-year-old Saleem Akhtar and injuring his son, Zahid, 22.

Soon a crowd gathered at the scene, caught one of the fleeing suspects and handed him over to the police after torturing him. Police and rescuers took the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The deceased was a retired Pakistan Navy employee.

A day earlier, a policeman was wounded during an exchange of fire with suspects near Nagan Chowrangi in North Karachi. According to Sir Syed police, two robbers were looting citizens when an anti-street crime force reached the scene.

As the police tried to chase and arrest the suspects, the suspects opened in a bid to escape. As a result, a cop, Faraz Ali, was wounded; however, the suspects managed to escape the scene. The injured cop was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.