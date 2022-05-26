TEVTA, KDP sign MoU for imparting skills to youth

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) and Kohat Development Project (KDP) Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for imparting technical skills to the youth of districts Karak, Kohat and Hangu so that they could meet the requirements of the modern job market. The agreement was signed during a ceremony held here in the SDU Unit of the Planning & Development (P&D) Department.

Managing Director of TEVTA and Malik Ayaz of KDP signed the document on behalf of their respective organizations. Under the arrangement, thousands of youth including women would be prepared for various kinds of employment in different sectors. Both parties have also agreed on the procedure for the implementation of the project.