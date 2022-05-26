PMLN blames KP police for Punjab unrest

LAHORE:Spokesperson for the Punjab government Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday said that PTI chief Imran Niazi has invaded Punjab with the help of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

Atta Tarar flayed that Ali Amin Gandapur trampled down the law under his feet by resorting to fire openly. He also condemned that CM Gilgit Baltistan misused official resources and his armed police personnel fired shells on Punjab police.

Tarar disclosed that KPK police was armed with the latest ammunition and denounced that these armed persons want to create unrest and bloodshed in Punjab. He remarked that Punjab has once again rejected PTI adding that those claiming to gather lakhs of people could not even bring one thousand people.