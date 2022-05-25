Aqeel, Shoaib to vie for CAS tennis honour

ISLAMABAD: Aqeel Khan and Mohammad Shoaib checked into the 39th CAS Khyber Cup National Ranking Tennis men’s singles final with contrasting wins at the PAF Headquarters courts Tuesday.

The venue of the event was shifted to the Air Headquarters Tennis Courts and it was Aqeel who was seen making an immediate impression, playing in a ruthless fashion to manage an easy 6-1, 6-1 win against Muzammil Murtaza. Muzammil’s inconsistent approach continued as he hardly was seen making any efforts to stage a recovery with Aqeel looking in a hurry to wrap up the match which he did in style.

In the men’s singles’ second semis, Shoaib was made to struggle to beat Muhammad Abid 6-3, 7-6(2). Following an easy first-set win for Shoaib, Abid stretched the second to distance winning it 7-2 in a tie-break. Shoaib was exceptional with his court coverage and was even seen making full use of his stamina and consistent approach.

Sami Zeb will take on Mahatir Muhammad in the boys’ single final. Both won their semis matches easily.

Results: Men’s singles semi-finals: Aqeel Khan bt Muzammil Murtaza 6-1, 6-1; Muhammad Shoaib (PAF) bt Muhammad Abid 6-3,7-6(2).

Men’s doubles quarter-finals: Aqeel Khan & Muhammad Abid bt Saqib Hayat & Asadullah 7-6(3),6-3; Heera Ashiq & Yousaf Khalil (PAF) bt Hasheesh Kumar & Parbat Kumar 6-2,6-3; Muhammad Shoaib (PAF) & Barkat Ullah bt Imran Bhatti & Ahmad Babar 6-3,6-2; Muzammil Murtaza & Mudassir Murtaza bt Ahmed Asjad & Ahmed Kamil 6-3, 6-1.

Boys’ 18 & Under singles semi-finals: Mahatir Muhammad bt Ahmed Nael Qureshi 6-3,6-0; Sami Zeb Khan bt Hasheesh Kumar 6-3, 6-3.

Boys & girls’ 12 & Under singles semi-finals: Zohaib Afzal Malik bt Ahmad Khan 4-1, 4-1.