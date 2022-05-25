Moot on advances in biosciences: Experts call for efforts to protect biodiversity

MINGORA: Researchers and experts in the field of plant sciences and biodiversity underscored the need for preserving natural resources.

They were speaking at the inaugural session of the fifth three-day international conference titled ‘Advances in Biosciences: Bridging the Gap between Research and Sustainable Development Goals.’

The Centre for Plant Sciences and Biodiversity, University of Swat had organized the moot in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission, Biological Society of Pakistan and Pakistan Science Foundation at Wadudia Hall in Saidu Sharif.

The experts said rising population was the main cause of depleting natural resources and the country could face the possible adverse impact of climate change and issues relating to biodiversity. Addressing the inaugural session as chief guest, Secretary Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daud Khan said human beings were destroying natural resources and biodiversity.

He said biodiversity was a source of healthy food and medicines. Daud Khan urged the participants and researchers to contribute their scholastic insights and motivate people for preserving natural resources.