Rana Sana won’t be able to stop sea of people: Mazari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former minister Dr Shireen Mazari claimed Tuesday that former prime minister Imran Khan’s categorical no to the United States on giving them air bases, led to the ouster of his government.

Speaking here at the Meet the Press programme of the National Press Club, she asked who was holding talks with the US, if not Imran, then who had said “absolutely not” to the United States with reference to the bases.

She regretted that under the conspiracy, the PTI government was removed and a regime of thieves was installed. She alleged that the imported government had played havoc with the national economy in just one and a half months and warned that if the country defaulted, then the imported government would be responsible for it.

The PTI leader made it clear that come what may, the PTI’s Azadi March would be held, adding, Rana Sanaullah would not be able to stop the sea of people and containers would not help before the sea of masses.

Referring to the actions and measures by the government, she alleged the imported regime had resorted to cheap tactics out of frustration but the march would take place.

Meanwhile, in a statement, PTI Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain alleged on the pattern of Model Town incident, the ‘police gardi’ was under way since last night against PTI leaders and workers. He claimed raids were conducted on over 2,000 of his party leaders and workers so far.

The ex-minister for information said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan had issued notices and hearing would be held Wednesday on this matter. He maintained to hold a peaceful political activity was their constitutional and democratic right, which could not be snatched away.

He pointed out the imported government in frustration had held three news conferences since morning and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had held the first one, alleging he had a criminal record already. “He had no courage to hold the news conference alone and an entire group was sitting beside him and many of them after the conference, said it was his approach and not of them,” he claimed.Fawad contended that the imported cabinet had no right to issue orders for impeding the PTI march, which would be resisted.