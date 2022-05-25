Conference on advances in biosciences

MINGORA: Researchers and experts in the field of plant sciences and biodiversity underscored the need for preserving natural resources.

They were speaking at the inaugural session of the fifth three-day international conference titled ‘Advances in Biosciences: Bridging the Gap between Research and Sustainable Development Goals.’

The Centre for Plant Sciences and Biodiversity, University of Swat had organized the moot in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission, Biological Society of Pakistan and Pakistan Science Foundation at Wadudia Hall in Saidu Sharif.

The experts said rising population was the main cause of depleting natural resources and the country could face the possible adverse impact of climate change and issues relating to biodiversity.

Addressing the inaugural session as chief guest, Secretary Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daud Khan said human beings were destroying natural resources and biodiversity. He said biodiversity was a source of healthy food and medicines.

Daud Khan urged the participants and researchers to contribute their scholastic insights and motivate people for preserving natural resources.

In his speech, Vice-Chancellor University of Swat Prof Dr Hassan Sher said the entire world was facing the challenge of climate change and depleting biodiversity.

He added that Pakistan was one of the vulnerable countries, where increasing was taking a toll on natural resources.

Referring to the local climate, he said over-exploitation of the natural resources and lack of interest to preserve nature caused ‘uncertain-weather’ in the region.

The vice-chancellor said holding the event was aimed at providing a platform to researchers and experts in the field of plant sciences and biodiversity to share their findings. He said that researchers from 32 universities from all over the country and researchers from abroad were participating in the conference. He said it would help devise strategies to meet the challenges of climate change and biodiversity.

Vice-Chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar Prof Dr Jehan Bakht said that a 2.5 percent increase in population was putting a lot of pressure on natural resources. He added that Pakistan was one of the 10 countries in the world exposed to the impact of climate change.

“Unnecessary use of pesticides are causing different diseases to human beings as well as the other inhabitants of nature,” he said, adding the country would face severe water shortage in the near future if exploitation of natural resources continued.