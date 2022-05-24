Handcarts entry banned on main fruit, vegetable market road

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday banned entry of handcarts and stalls on the main fruit, vegetable market approach road to the convenience of the buyers.
During his visit at the fruit and vegetable market Sector I-11/4, he reviewed the arrangements being provided to the citizens.Assistant Commissioners (ACs), administrator market committee and other stake holders were also present on the occasion.
DC Memon asked the ACs to inspect the cold storage and godowns for assessing the availability of the different items and said that special measures be taken for the supply in case of shortage any item.
