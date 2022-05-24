Milk seller shot dead in Quaidabad

A milk seller was shot dead in Quaidabad on Monday. Rescuers transported the body of 22-year-old Tanvir, son of Tahir Gujjar, to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy.

According to Quaidabad SHO Malik Ashraf, the family of the deceased told the police that the victim was sitting on the rooftop of his house when he received an anonymous phone call. He left the house after the phone call and later they received information about his killing in a firing incident. The police said the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained; however, the family told the police that they had an old enmity with some people. The police are investigating the incident from different angles.

Two injured

A man was wounded for putting up resistance to a mugging bid near Ayesha Manzil within the limits of the Azizabad police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical assistance where he was identified as 32-year-old Mubarak Tufail.

Moreover, Zubair Maqsood was wounded in a firing incident on Mai Kolachi Road within the limits of the Docks police station. He was taken to the JPMC. Police said the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.