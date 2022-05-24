Stepfather, mother held for chaining, torturing minor girl in Orangi

Police on Monday arrested a minor girl’s stepfather and mother for chaining and torturing her in their Orangi Town house.
Police conducted a raid on the house located in Sector 8-B, Data Nagar, Orangi Town, and recovered the eight-year-old girl. The police arrested her stepfather, Javed, and her mother, Nazia, and registered a case against them.
Police said the man had chained his stepdaughter and used to torture her. The man told the neighbourers that his daughter was mentally ill and he was treating her when they visited their residence after hearing the girl screaming.
During the visit, the girl attempted to escape from the house when a neighbour saw her. He called the police to the house. Soon, cops arrived, took the custody of the girl and handed her over to the Women and Children Protection Unit.
