Sherry to raise Pakistan’s climate change issue at WEF moot

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman will be raising the climate change issue at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022. Nearly 2,500 leaders from politics, business, civil society, and media will partake in the forum.
This year’s theme “History at a turning point” will deal with ongoing challenges faced by the world including the global pandemic, the war in Ukraine, geo-economic shocks, and climate change. Senator Sherry Rehman will be attending a number of WEF events on climate change and its impacts on the global community and Pakistan.
Climate change is an important agenda on the pages and is also extremely pertinent to the prevailing heat waves and GLOF incidents in the country. Since Pakistan is among the 10 most affected countries by climate change, Federal Minister Rehman will be addressing panels and keynotes on energy transitions, cyclical economy, women and vulnerability indices as well as a high-level forum on democracy and its global future, other than bilateral meetings on the sidelines with multilateral agencies and country delegations.
The World Economic Forum annually brings together political and business leaders as well as representatives from international organizations, civil society and youth representations from across the world in an attempt to collectively reach mutual solutions to the global problems.
MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Sunday attended the concluding...
GUJRANWALA: An American lady doctor, Mag, from Chicago has travelled all the way to Pakistan to marry her social media...
PESHAWAR: The Mardan business community on Sunday accused a police official of high-handedness and appealed to the...
Sources in the PMLN claim that the party itself provided the chance to Pervaiz Elahi from getting out of the trouble...
LAHORE: Election Commission of Pakistan has issued show cause notices to 11 political parties for not conducting intra...
Shehbaz Sharif government is eagerly awaiting the success or failure of talks with the IMF in Doha.
Comments