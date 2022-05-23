Sherry to raise Pakistan’s climate change issue at WEF moot

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman will be raising the climate change issue at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022. Nearly 2,500 leaders from politics, business, civil society, and media will partake in the forum.

This year’s theme “History at a turning point” will deal with ongoing challenges faced by the world including the global pandemic, the war in Ukraine, geo-economic shocks, and climate change. Senator Sherry Rehman will be attending a number of WEF events on climate change and its impacts on the global community and Pakistan.

Climate change is an important agenda on the pages and is also extremely pertinent to the prevailing heat waves and GLOF incidents in the country. Since Pakistan is among the 10 most affected countries by climate change, Federal Minister Rehman will be addressing panels and keynotes on energy transitions, cyclical economy, women and vulnerability indices as well as a high-level forum on democracy and its global future, other than bilateral meetings on the sidelines with multilateral agencies and country delegations.

The World Economic Forum annually brings together political and business leaders as well as representatives from international organizations, civil society and youth representations from across the world in an attempt to collectively reach mutual solutions to the global problems.