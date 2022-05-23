 
Peshawar

BOK branch opens at HMC

By Bureau report
May 23, 2022

PESHAWAR: The Bank of Khyber has inaugurated its RAAST Islamic Banking Branch at the Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC). A press release said the branch would offer a state-of-the-art banking experience to all customers as well as deliver a diverse product portfolio to cater to every lifestyle.

