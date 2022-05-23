Increasing trend in rates of perishable items witnessed

LAHORE:Inflation and overcharging continue to hit consumers as the district administration has failed to implement official price list and control the increasing rates of essential items.

The elected representatives are unaware of the fate of the government. The province is being run without a cabinet. In such a scenario, prices of fruits and vegetables are increasing. The chief minister has reduced the flour price. There is a need to check price-hike and overcharging for vegetables and fruits. This week increasing trend was witnessed in the prices of majority of perishable items.

This week price of chicken live bird was gained by Rs88 per kg, fixed at Rs296 per kg, sold at Rs330-370 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs22 per kg, fixed at Rs429 per kg, and sold Rs440-620 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs25-27 per kg, B-Grade by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs21-23 per kg, mixed sold at Rs40 per kg, while A-grade at Rs50 per kg, potato white by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs15-17 kg, sold at Rs25-30 per kg. The price of onion A-grade remained unchanged at Rs64-67 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-grade gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs59-62 per kg, sold at Rs70-80 per kg, and C-grade by Rs3per kg, fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, C sold at sold at Rs60 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs67-70 kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs60-63 per kg, and C-grade at Rs55-58 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs70-80 per kg.

The price of garlic local unchanged at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg, garlic harnai was reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg. Biter gourd was gained by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs77-80 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. The price of lemon local reduced by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs330-340 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg. Ladyfinger was gained by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs85-88 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Luffa was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs62-64 per kg, sold at Rs80-120 per kg. Arum was gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs130-135 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg. Green chili price A-grade was gained by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs100-104 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs60-62 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg. Price of cauliflower was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs75-78 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, and cabbage, fixed Rs50-52 per kg, sold at Rs100-120 per kg. Carrot Chinese was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs50-52 per kg, sold at Rs120-160 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was gained by Rs62 per kg, fixed at Rs150-155 per kg, not sold. Coriander was sold at Rs40-50 per bundle. The price of different variety of apples was gained by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs93-265 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs160-250 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs350-400 per kg. The price of banana special was gained by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs155-160 per dozen, sold at Rs200 per dozen, A-category fixed at Rs110-115 per dozen, sold at Rs140-160 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs75-78 per dozen, sold at Rs100-120 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs50-52 per dozen, sold at Rs70-80 per dozen. Pomegranate Qandahari gained by Rs45 per kg, fixed at Rs345-355 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana at Rs455-465 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs320-330 kg, none of the variety available in the markets.

Grape fruit was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs36-38 per piece, not sold. Kiwi fruit was sold at Rs450-500 per kg. Melon A-grade was fixed at Rs60-62 per kg, B-grade at Rs36-38 per kg, sold at Rs40-70 per kg, Melon round was fixed at Rs30-32 per kg, sold at Rs40-50 per kg. Lokat was declined by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs105-110 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg. Watermelon was reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs20-22 per kg, sold at Rs30-50 kg.

Phalasa was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs145-150 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg. Garma was unchanged at Rs60-62 per kg, sold at Rs80-120 per kg.

Peach A grade gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs115-125 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg, B-grade by Rs13 per kg, fixed at Rs73-76 per kg, sold at 100-130 per kg. Apricot white was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs175-180 per kg, sold at Rs250-320 per kg, and Apricot yellow was fixed at Rs90-140 per kg, sold at Rs160-220 per kg. Mangoes of different varieties were fixed at Rs60-155 per kg, sold at Rs100-220 per kg. Plump A-grade was fixed at Rs340-350 per kg, sold at Rs400-450 per kg, B-grade was fixed at Rs200-210 per kg, sold at Rs280-320 per kg.