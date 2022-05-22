The verdict

This refers to the news report, ‘SC can’t oversee prosecution depts: ex-AGP’ (May 20). In our country where political parties run their governments as their private fiefdom, someone has to look after national interests.

In these circumstances, one thinks that it is perfectly right for the SC to give a verdict that prevents political leaders from transferring key investigators/prosecutors. Such transfers allow leaders to replace investigators with pliant officials who turn a blind eye to incidents like a sudden loss of crucial evidence. Our fledgling democracy needs a bit of support until it firms up.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi