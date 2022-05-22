The verdict

This refers to the news report, ‘SC can’t oversee prosecution depts: ex-AGP’ (May 20). In our country where political parties run their governments as their private fiefdom, someone has to look after national interests.
In these circumstances, one thinks that it is perfectly right for the SC to give a verdict that prevents political leaders from transferring key investigators/prosecutors. Such transfers allow leaders to replace investigators with pliant officials who turn a blind eye to incidents like a sudden loss of crucial evidence. Our fledgling democracy needs a bit of support until it firms up.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
It is time someone informed our former prime minister that it is simply reprehensible to show your followers that the...
The most recent decisions by the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of Pakistan regarding dissident members of...
It is quite sad to know that a delegate of Pakistani-Americans has visited Israel. These officials should not have...
It would have been a magnanimous gesture of Imran Khan to acknowledge the positive attitude of Bilawal who defended...
When countries are at war, only weapon sellers win. No country wins any wars; only private weapon manufacturing...
The world’s largest pine nut forest that is located in Balochistan’s Sherani district has caught fire that has...
Comments