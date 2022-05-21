VCs vow to promote co-curricular, sports activities

PESHAWAR: The vice-chancellors of public sector universities on Friday pledged to utilise all the possibilities for strengthening and promoting sports and co-curricular activities in the higher education institutions.

The matter was discussed in length at a meeting of the vice- chancellors of public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain in the chair.

The meeting was also attended by Prof Dr Nasir Jamal Khattak, VC University of Swabi and Prof Dr Gul Majid Khan, VC of Islamia College University, Peshawar. The meeting discussed both short and long-term plans in light of existing facilities.

The vice-chancellors vowed to provide high-standard sports facilities in all KP universities. They also discussed ways and means to hold co-curricular activities such as seminars, joint outreach and networking activities on a regular basis at all campuses.