Pakistan-China ties termed time-tested

PESHAWAR: China Study Centre, University of Peshawar, and Pakistan China Friendship Association jointly organised a seminar on “Celebrating 71st Anniversary of Pakistan-China Diplomatic Relations 1951-2022” here on Friday.

The seminar was participated by the Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Director, China Study Center, Prof Dr Zahid Anwar, Secretary of Pakistan China Friendship Association Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, Dr Saima Gul of International Relations Department, and others.

Zahid Anwar said Pakistan was an important country in the region.

Pakistan and China have enjoyed close and friendly relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in May 1951, he added.

“Today we are celebrating the 71st anniversary of Pakistan and China relations. With the official launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the bilateral relationship has been elevated to a higher level.

Today for Pakistan, the CPEC initiative is forming its economic model through cooperation in infrastructure development, energy, science and technology, agriculture, and more importantly social-economic development,” he said.

Dr Saima Gul said that Pakistan’s location strategically is very important. Pakistan and China are sharing the concept of development and progress. Both the countries’ relations are based on mutual trust and a win-win situation, she added.

Ali Nawaz Gilani who was the guest speaker talked about the historical evolution of Pakistan and China relations.

He stated that Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai first visited Peshawar in 1956. He said that China helped Pakistan on many occasions. With the launch of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and CPEC, the relations between both countries became stronger.

Ali Nawaz Gilani said that Peshawar was declared a sister city with Urumqi, China in 1985, and Kashgar and Abbottabad were declared sister cities in 2007.

He said the relations between Pakistan and China today are at a high peak and we expect that both the countries will continue supporting each other and will work for the progress of the people.

A one-minute silence was observed for Chinese teachers who were targeted in a terrorist attack in Karachi.

At the end of the seminar, a cake cutting ceremony was held to “Celebrating the 71st Anniversary of Pakistan China Diplomatic Relations 1951-2022.