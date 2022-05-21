Young drivers

It is shocking to observe that many parents allow their children to ride motorcycles to school or in bazaars. Underage motorcyclists drive recklessly and often cause accidents. In Quetta, the number of road accidents is on the rise, and in many cases, young boys are responsible for such unfortunate incidents.
The traffic authorities should put an end to underage driving.
Bilawal Ibrahim
Quetta
The rapid depreciation of the Pakistani rupee from Rs180 to Rs200 against the US dollar is not due to the import of...
Scientists claim that the hottest part of 2022 is yet to come in India and Pakistan, despite the fact that in March...
The coalition government has finally decided to ban the import of non-essential luxury items. It is hoped that this...
This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the issue of out-of-school children in Balochistan. More...
Hayat Ahmed Khan, who was a well-known cultural figure of Lahore, dedicated his life in service to classical music,...
Pakistan faces a list of problems including growing insecurity, terrorism, economical problems, political uncertainty...
Comments