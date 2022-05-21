 
close
Saturday May 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Young drivers

May 21, 2022

It is shocking to observe that many parents allow their children to ride motorcycles to school or in bazaars. Underage motorcyclists drive recklessly and often cause accidents. In Quetta, the number of road accidents is on the rise, and in many cases, young boys are responsible for such unfortunate incidents.

The traffic authorities should put an end to underage driving.

Bilawal Ibrahim

Quetta

Comments