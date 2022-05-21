LWMC provides top cleaning facilities to citizens

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is providing exceptional cleaning facilities to the citizens of Lahore.

As per LWMC spokesperson, Commissioner Lahore division and district administration have started anti-encroachment activities at 24 major roads where LWMC has mobilised the operations team to clear the encroachment material. More than 300 sanitary workers along with machinery i.e. 40 mini dumpers, 4 loader tractors, 11 compactors and 4 chain arm rolls have been deputed for cleaning on Mall road, Jail Road, Ferozepur Road, Allama Iqbal Road, Bedian Road, Wandala Road, Fort Road, Shalimar Link Road, Wahdat Road and other nominated roads across the city. CEO LWMC Rafia Haider stated that maintaining cleanliness isour topmost priority and LWMC's operational staff and vehicles are in the field at the special camps located on the 24 designated roads. During the anti-encroachment campaign, the work of cleaning at 24 major highways is in full swing. The collected waste is being disposed of on a daily basis.

All town managers and senior officers are active in the field to make the 24 nominated major roads as model roads. In addition to this, desilting activities and enforcement activities are also continuous in the city. She added that citizens should also cooperate with the department and district administration to maintain cleanliness in the city. In case of any waste-related complaint, citizens can always dial LWMC helpline or can use Clean Lahore mobile application.