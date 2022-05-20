Political chaos

I am in my 70s, and I have never witnessed anything like the current extreme level of political uncertainty in Punjab. This province was placed under Usman Buzdar for over three years; I still fail to understand the logic and rationale behind his appointment and the fact that the former PM was adamant that Buzdar would remain the province’s CM. Punjab again continues to be in a state of limbo. Is this uncertainty part of a big plan to discredit the political process and create a vacuum to justify some unconstitutional intervention?

In a democracy, it is the will of people that should be respected. Politicians come and go, and this is what democracy is all about; only rule of law and the constitution must prevail. There are no ruling families in a democracy, nor can an individual claim his right to be at the helm.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore