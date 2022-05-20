Stand up for Pakistan

In the 2018 elections, a majority of people voted for the PTI because they were fed up with the poor performances of the two mainstream parties, the PML-N and the PPP. They were happy that an ‘honest’ leader was going to change the country’s destiny. Several cases were filed against politicians from the then opposition parties, but no one was found guilty. The PTI didn’t perform satisfactorily and pushed the country towards an economic collapse. The party was voted out of power through a no-confidence motion. PTI members covered up its mismanagement and blamed the US for the former PM’s ouster.
The country is currently in the middle of an economic crisis, and the PTI is holding rallies for early elections. We do not want the previous government to come back to power. We cannot allow irresponsible politicians to take economic decisions. At present, we need to think out of the box to avert these crises.
Zahid Ali Khan
Rawalpindi
