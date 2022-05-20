Alhamra to host summer camp

LAHORE:Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts on Thursday has announced to start a summer camp during the holidays.
The decision to organise a camp during the summer holidays was taken in a meeting chaired by Incharge Alhamra Academy M Arif. All the staff of the academy attended the meeting. The meeting agreed to provide opportunities for practical performance to as many students as possible. The participants of summer camp will get a three-month certificate at the completion of the course. The teachers and staff will educate and train the participants in 12 fields of fine arts during the summer camp.
LAHORE:Centre for Public Policy and Governance at Forman Christian College University and the Civil Services Academy...
LAHORE:Dozens of Islami Jamiat Talaba activists staging a demonstration blocked Ferozepur Road here on Thursday to...
LAHORE:PMLN MPAs Sadia Teymour, Samira Komal and Hina Pervez Butt have said that Hamza Shahbaz has given great relief...
LAHORE:Punjab government on Thursday reshuffled nine senior police officers serving across the Punjab province.Babar...
LAHORE:Vice Chancellor of Ziauddin University Karachi Prof Dr Syed Irfan Hyder visited the University of Veterinary...
LAHORE:University of Health Sciences declared the results of the MBBS final professional annual examination on...
Comments