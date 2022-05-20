Alhamra to host summer camp

LAHORE:Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts on Thursday has announced to start a summer camp during the holidays.

The decision to organise a camp during the summer holidays was taken in a meeting chaired by Incharge Alhamra Academy M Arif. All the staff of the academy attended the meeting. The meeting agreed to provide opportunities for practical performance to as many students as possible. The participants of summer camp will get a three-month certificate at the completion of the course. The teachers and staff will educate and train the participants in 12 fields of fine arts during the summer camp.