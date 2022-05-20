52 caught cheating in SSC exams

The vigilance teams of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Thursday caught 52 students using unfair means to solve their papers at different examination centres in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examinations 2022.

The vigilance teams caught seven candidates cheating at Ibrahim Ali Bhai Government Secondary School in Orangi Town, four students at Matchless Public Secondary School in Orangi Town, 13 at Harmain Grammar Secondary School and one at Rakhshanda Public School in Orangi Town, according to a statement issued by the board.

The acting BSEK controller examination, Imran Tariq, and other officers caught two candidates cheating at Government Boys Secondary School Jahangir Road, one at Government Boys Secondary School Clayton Road and one at Hussaini Government Boys Secondary School in Nazimabad.

The vigilance teams also caught eight candidates cheating at Shumaila Public School in Landhi, three at Government Boys Secondary School Clayton Road, one at Baldia Government Boys Secondary School, one at Government Boys Secondary, two at Government Boys School No 2 Landhi and five at Shah Faisal Colony Secondary School.

The cases of all these candidates had been reported to the BSEK complaints cell. According to BSEK Chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah the board might ban these students from appearing in the exams for one year. He instructed the centre superintendents to perform their duties in an efficient manner so the board could conduct transparent exams.

The chairman said the vigilance teams had been visiting the examination centres on a daily basis to discourage the copy culture in the exams. The SSC annual examinations were being conducted in 445 examination centres, with 365,000 candidates sitting the exams.