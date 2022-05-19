Young man killed on religious grounds in Okara

OKARA: A young man was stabbed to death by a fanatic in village K-Plot Wednesday. A person belonging to Ahmadi faith was returning home from fields, when in a street he came across Hafiz Ali Raza aka Mulazim Hussain, who came out of a madrassa. Ali Raza suddenly pulled out a dagger and stabbed Abdus Salam repeatedly. who screamed and succumbed to his injuries. The villagers gathered at the crime scene but the killer escaped.