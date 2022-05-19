PTI spokespersons lying to appease ‘rejected leader’, says Marriyum

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the 'imported spokespersons' of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were lying constantly to appease their "egoistic, rejected leader".
Imran was removed from power in a democratic and constitutional way, but ironically the entire PTI leadership refused to accept the reality, the minister said while reacting to a statement of PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Marriyum Aurangzeb said if Imran had any wisdom, he would not have a spokesman like Fawad Chaudhry. She said if Imran had followed the Constitution, the courts would not have been opened at midnight.
KHAR: A senior worker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was shot dead by unidentified gunmen on Nayag Road in Kamarsar...
ISLAMABAD: PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari visited the embassy of UAE in Pakistan on Wednesday. ...
OKARA: A young man was stabbed to death by a fanatic in village K-Plot Wednesday. A person belonging to Ahmadi faith...
LAHORE: Before meeting PTI Chairman Imran Khan, the senior leadership of PTI called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch...
LAHORE: Prolonged, unannounced power outages have multiplied the miseries of heat-stricken citizens across the...
PESHAWAR: To provide relief to low-income households, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to launch the...
Comments