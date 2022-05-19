PTI spokespersons lying to appease ‘rejected leader’, says Marriyum

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the 'imported spokespersons' of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were lying constantly to appease their "egoistic, rejected leader".

Imran was removed from power in a democratic and constitutional way, but ironically the entire PTI leadership refused to accept the reality, the minister said while reacting to a statement of PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Marriyum Aurangzeb said if Imran had any wisdom, he would not have a spokesman like Fawad Chaudhry. She said if Imran had followed the Constitution, the courts would not have been opened at midnight.