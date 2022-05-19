340 technology projects

 
Thursday May 19, 2022
By Our Correspondent
May 19, 2022

The NED University of Engineering and Technology (NEDUET) and Sindh Higher Education Commission have jointly organised a two-day seminar titled ‘Research and Technology Showcase 2022’ beginning today (Thursday). As many as 340 locally developed technologies would be put on display in the seminar where the Sindh local government minister would be the chief guest.

