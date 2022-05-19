Wahab opens Shalimar Park in Nazimabad

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday inaugurated the Shalimar Park in Nazimabad and laid the foundation stone for the reconstruction of 4400 Road in North Karachi.

Talking to reporters, he said the main objective was to fix all issues that Karachi had been facing for a long time. The city would look green and prosperous very soon. We would give an improved Karachi to our future generations through a public-private partnership. The reconstruction of 4400 Road in North Karachi would facilitate people.

He said the solution to everything was a public-private partnership, adding the citizens were supporting them in restoring the parks. The process of improving the basic infrastructure, including public parks, playgrounds, urban forests, roads, bridges and underpasses, in Karachi was under way. Renovation of 100 parks was planned in Central District, out of which 28 parks had been opened to the public.

The administrator said the development work was in full swing in other districts of the city with the purpose of providing maximum facilities to the citizens. HE said Iqbal Park IN Federal B Area had been planned to be modeled on Jehangir Park. In a few weeks, efforts would be made to start the tendering process so that another beautiful gift could be given to the people of Central District.

"The actual purpose of politics is to serve humanity. We will continue to work selflessly as directed by our chairman [Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari]. The citizens should hold our hand so we can work together with them." He said all the law enforcement agencies, including police and intelligence, need to work together to improve the law and order situation in the city.

The administrator said it was necessary to legislate against drug addicts, adding that the Sindh government had passed a bill in this regard and they were looking for a lasting solution to this issue. A tree plantation would be done in the areas where urban forests were being created in Karachi to help fight climate change. They would continue to serve people as per the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.