Imran Khan addressing a public rally in Kohat on May 17, 2022. Photo: Screengrab of a Twitter/PTI video.

KOHAT: Hailing the judgement in the defection case, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take up corruption cases against the Sharif family.

“We appreciate the SC verdict against the turncoats. After the NRO from General Musharraf, the family amassed huge illegal wealth from 2008 to 2018. And I humbly request the SC to take up cases on a day-to-day basis against Sharifs. Only the apex court can decide cases against this influential family in an independent capacity,” the former premier told a public rally here.

Imran Khan said that there were corruption cases against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the Federal Investigation Agency but the officials were transferred soon after the “imported” government was installed in the country.

“An honest officer died of a heart attack and there was no chance that cases against them (Sharifs) could be pursued in an independent capacity,” he said.



Imran Khan said that Hamza Shehbaz should keep his “achkan” after the SC verdict and hoped the prices of chickens would come down in Punjab after his ouster. The PTI chairman urged the people to get ready for his call to join the independence march to oust the “imported” government.

“These imported rulers are struggling to control the prices of essential items. They were told to hike the oil tariff but they can’t do so for fear of people’s wrath,” he added.

He maintained that his government used to be termed incompetent but the so-called experienced leaders had failed on all fronts. “They can’t face people as the people are holding them responsible for the prevailing mess,” he added.

Imran Khan said his party had come into power in very difficult circumstances. “In addition to the poor economic situation, we had to face coronavirus but we emerged successful and tackled the challenges in a sagacious manner,” he added.

The PTI chief said they wanted to formulate an independent foreign policy. “We wanted to import oil and wheat from Russia but the three stooges- Shehbaz, Zardari and Fazl - joined hands to dislodge our government on the behest of the US ,” he claimed.

Imran Khan said Asif Zardari gained the most in the incumbent setup as people were cursing Shehbaz for the price hike. “Aik Zardari Shebabz Sharif pay bhari as he is the main shareholder in the Centre and there was no threat to his government in Sindh.

Imran Khan enumerated the achievements of his government, saying the economy had been put on the right track due to prudent policies. “The exports had increased. There was record agricultural production as we had given incentives to farmers. We had renegotiated the deal with IPPs,” he recalled.

He reiterated his diatribe that his government was ousted under a conspiracy. “We will not accept the slavery of any country. The imported government is going to negotiate with the IMF in Duha to seek loans. They will accept all the dictates in return for the loans,” he added.

Imran Khan said Pakistan had joined the US-led war against the wishes of the people and thousands of people were martyred in that war. “Our leaders bowed to the pressure and joined the US-led war,” he said and urged the youths to stand up against corruption and “imported” rulers. He said he would give the call for the independence march at an opportune time and asked youths to join in his struggle in the best interest of the country.