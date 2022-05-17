Presidential reference on Article 63-A: Supreme Court to announce verdict today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will announce the verdict in the presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63-A today at 5:30pm, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said after all the arguments were concluded.
The reference was filed in the apex court in March after the Opposition parties submitted a no-trust motion against the then prime minister Imran Khan.
A five-member bench headed by CJP Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard the case.
The PTI government had approached the SC in a bid to stop its dissenting lawmakers from voting against Imran Khan and had sought a lifetime disqualification for those who attempted to deviate from the party's direction.
