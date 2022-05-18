WSSP increases water supply timing

PESHAWAR: Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Board of Directors in its meeting on Tuesday reviewed water supply duration and approved an increase in supply for a maximum nine hours a day. The decision was taken at a meeting here with BoD Chairman Muhammad Rizwan Bangash in the chair, said a communique, adding, the duration would be followed throughout the summer season to meet the demand that usually increases.

Chief Executive Officer Dr Hassan Nasir, General Manager (ops) Riaz Ahmad Khan, General Manager (PMER) Syed Zameerul Hassan and senior management staff attended the meeting.

Decision to increase duration of water supply was taken in light of rise in temperature. Previously, consumers would get water for seven hours a day while the duration was six hours in winter.